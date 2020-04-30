Heartland Stampede officials on Thursday announced the Topeka music festival is canceled this year, citing coronavirus concerns.
Organizers said they attempted to reschedule the event, which was slated to take place June 24-27 at the Heartland Motorsports Park, but dates and music artists were not available.
“Initially we had hoped that we could weather this storm and that Stampede fans would be ready to celebrate the end of social distancing at our festival,” they said. “This was perhaps wishful thinking, as very few would have predicted how rapidly our world would unravel.”
Organizers said canceling was the only viable option at this point because they had not received indication that bans on mass gatherings would be eased either.
Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email about transferring tickets to next year’s festival, scheduled from June 24-26, 2021, or how to request a refund.
It originated as Country Stampede in Manhattan in 1996, and it remained as an annual event for the community until 2019.
Last year, major flooding threatened the area. The music festival was in limbo for some time because some of the campgrounds around Tuttle Creek State Park, where the festival was normally located, were flooded.
Organizers decided to move Country Stampede to Topeka temporarily to avoid flooding issues, but before its first day, they announced the music festival would remain permanently in Topeka and be rebranded as Heartland Stampede.
Stampede president Wayne Rouse said it was no longer financially feasible to hold the event in Manhattan because of rising costs.