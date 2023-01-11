01112023-mer-new-kenrickwaite-1
Kenrick Waite is seen in this Oct. 5 photo at Little Grill.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kenrick Waite’s loved ones said he made people feel like they were on vacation when they ate at his restaurant.

Waite, 69, the owner of the Little Grill, died around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at his home in Manhattan.