Kenrick Waite’s loved ones said he made people feel like they were on vacation when they ate at his restaurant.
Waite, 69, the owner of the Little Grill, died around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at his home in Manhattan.
Cathy Waite said her husband had battled cancer for the past few months, although he was not in pain when he died. She said Kenrick “passed peacefully with his wife and children near him.”
A native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, Waite and his wife, Cathy, opened The Little Grill at 6625 Dyer Road in Manhattan in 2002. Waite was also the vocalist for the Manhattan-area reggae band Muzizi for about 20 years.
Officials with the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity wrote on the organization’s Instagram account Saturday that they were “saddened to learn” that Waite had died. The band Muzizi performed at the Habitat for Humanity’s annual Valentine’s Day gala, “Home is Where the Heart Is,” last year.
“Anyone who knew Kenrick knows that he brought so much love,” Habitat officials wrote Saturday.
In October, Waite was featured by The Mercury as part of the paper’s weekly “Our Neighbors” segment. Waite told The Mercury that he worked for Sandals resorts as a younger man in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The company sent Waite to Kansas State University to learn hospitality. He said he learned how to cook from his mother, who would use “every part of what she was cooking.”
While working as a server in his native Jamaica, Waite began singing, influenced by the music his mother liked, such as Frank Sinatra and The Carpenters. Waite told The Mercury he crossed paths with a man from Mexico while working in Jamaica in 1993. The man was a lead singer in a band at a resort in Cancun. He offered Waite a job singing at the resort, which Waite accepted.
Waite played three 45-minute sets per night, six nights a week for four years. While in Cancun, Waite met his wife, Cathy. He told The Mercury last year that they “talked and walked along the beach for hours.” Waite moved to the United States in December 1998, then proposed to Cathy in February 1999.
Waite sang for the band Muzizi for about two decades alongside local musicians, including K-State director of jazz Wayne Goins. Goins told The Mercury in October that their friendship began with the same taste in music.
“Kenrick is obviously a Jamaican, and I happen to be an expert in the music of Bob Marley,” Goins said. “So our relationship started with me knowing the music of Bob Marley so intimately.”
Goins described Waite as having “the heart of a lion and the soul of a saint.”
Cathy Waite told The Mercury that her husband’s dream came true to cook for the people, to sing for them, and to make all restaurant patrons feel “like they were on a little vacation.”
A musical celebration of Kenrick Waite’s life will be held sometime this spring, Cathy Waite said. The Little Grill will remain open.