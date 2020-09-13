Witnesses in a 2017 murder case testified Friday in Riley County District Court that they’d heard the defendants discussing or alluding to the death after it occurred.
Bobbie Jo Long, 44, Junction City, appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
She is charged with aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the October 2017 death of Carrie Jones, 48, Junction City.
Her co-defendant, Steven Meredith, 34, Junction had pleaded guilty in July 2019 to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to about 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Long helped lure the victim into their car to take her to a remote location.
Hunters found Jones’ body in rural southern Riley County the morning of Oct. 28, 2017.
Prosecutors alleged in a complaint that sometimes between Oct. 26 and 28, the Meredith and Long had Jones get in Long’s vehicle with them, and they took her to a rural area and shot her.
Prosecutors also alleged Meredith killed Jones because she was a confidential informant for police, and he thought she would testify against him in a drug case.
Acquaintances of Long and Meredith said Friday that the pair had been talking about Jones’ death afterward. One said Meredith had recited song lyrics to her that talked about “taking care of snitches.”
Asia Blackmon, another acquaintance, said she had once heard Long say they had shot Jones “execution style” and that police would not find the gun because they had melted it down. Blackmon said she thought they were talking about nonsense because she assumed they were high on drugs.
Alan Riniker, a crime scene investigator with the Riley County Police Department, helped search the area where Jones’ body was found, as well as Long’s truck, to find any evidence. Some of the evidence included a bullet casing, hairs embedded in the car’s seats, gunshot primer residue inside the truck cabin and fingerprints matching Jones’ on the outside of the vehicle.
Riniker admitted he could not say if those had been left around the time of Jones’ death or possibly during previous interactions.
Riley County Deputy Attorney Bethany Fields said the state had two additional witnesses lined up to testify, but because it was the end of the day and some of their testimony relied on Meredith’s, who refused to testify Friday morning, Judge James Kepple decided to finish the hearing at a later date.