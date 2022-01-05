Ascension Via Christi Hospital is caring for the second-most COVID patients since the pandemic started, and Riley County’s positive COVID test rate is at its highest since December 2020.
Officials on Wednesday said the hospital was caring for 23 COVID-positive patients. Hospital officials clarified on Thursday that this is the second-highest number of local COVID patients after mistakenly calling it the highest. They said the highest number of patients was 25 in Jan. 12, 2021; at that time, only one person was on a ventilator for most of that week.
Seven of the patients in the hospital on Wednesday were in the intensive care unit and on ventilators. Of all the patients, 17 were unvaccinated with six in the ICU and 11 on the medical floor.
"Our hospital has reached the second-highest number of COVID patients since this pandemic started almost two years ago," said Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. "The best way that we as individuals can help curb this increase in COVID-19 cases is to wear a mask, wash your hands and continue practicing social distancing. Do what you can to protect yourself and your families. Get vaccinated, stay home when you can, sanitize surfaces often and take precautions."
The Riley County Health Department reported the positive test rate increased from 9.35% during Dec. 19-25 to 14.59% from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The last time Riley County saw a rate this high was the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 when the rate was 22.4%.
The county has identified 161 new cases and 176 recoveries since the last report on Dec. 29.
The county reported 206 active cases on Wednesday. The two-week percent positive rate climbed from 7.78% to 11.80%.
“First and most importantly, anyone who has any symptoms of COVID should stay home and isolate,” Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement. “Even if you are fortunate enough to have mild symptoms, you could be spreading the virus to someone who ends up in the hospital. Please talk to your medical professional if you have questions.”
If residents test positive for COVID-19, officials said they may be contacted by KDHE, rather of the health department, for contact tracing.
The health department said this is because of an increased case volume and a local staffing shortage. KDHE previously provided funding to the counties, and Riley County used the funding to support contracting tracing positions.
Testing for COVID-19 is available through the Riley County Health Department Monday through Friday. Officials said appointments are filling up quickly, and they advise residents that anyone who cannot get scheduled for testing with the department can contact their medical provider.
Residents also can visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment drive-through testing in the north parking lot of the Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.