Cars form a line at a drive up site Wednesday in the Manhattan Town Center north parking lot. The free KDHE testing location, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, is handling a high volume of tests following the holidays. The rate of positive tests is at its highest since December 2020, and Ascension Via Christi is caring for more COVID patients than ever.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital is caring for the most COVID patients since the pandemic started, and Riley County’s positive COVID test rate is at its highest since December 2020.
Officials on Wednesday said the hospital was caring for 23 COVID-positive patients, the highest number of local patients since the pandemic started in March 2020. Seven of those patients were in the intensive care unit and on ventilators. Of the patients in the hospital, 17 were unvaccinated with six in the ICU and 11 on the medical floor.
The Riley County Health Department reported the positive test rate increased from 9.35% during Dec. 19-25 to 14.59% from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The last time Riley County saw a rate this high was the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 when the rate was 22.4%.
The county has identified 161 new cases and 176 recoveries since the last report on Dec. 29.
The county reported 206 active cases on Wednesday. The two-week percent positive rate climbed from 7.78% to 11.80%.
“First and most importantly, anyone who has any symptoms of COVID should stay home and isolate,” Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement. “Even if you are fortunate enough to have mild symptoms, you could be spreading the virus to someone who ends up in the hospital. Please talk to your medical professional if you have questions.”
If residents test positive for COVID-19, officials said they may be contacted by KDHE, rather of the health department, for contact tracing.
The health department said this is because of an increased case volume and a local staffing shortage. KDHE previously provided funding to the counties, and Riley County used the funding to support contracting tracing positions.
Testing for COVID-19 is available through the Riley County Health Department Monday through Friday. Officials said appointments are filling up quickly, and they advise residents that anyone who cannot get scheduled for testing with the department can contact their medical provider.
Residents also can visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment drive-through testing in the north parking lot of the Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.