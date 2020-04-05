Riley County health officials said Sunday that the latest COVID-19 case indicates community spread.
Officials confirmed two new coronavirus cases in Riley County. They said one of the cases didn't involve traveling outside of the community, and they didn't know the source.
The county health department is completing its investigation, but officials have confirmed the person went to the west side Dillons on March 26 and Walmart on March 30.
The person developed symptoms on March 31 and has been in isolation since that time.
"The patient is currently in isolation at home and took all of the right actions as soon as symptoms developed," officials said in a press release.
With a community spread case, a person had no recent travel history or contact with an infected person, which indicates that the virus may have spread within the local community.
“Staying home is the best weapon we have to stop the spread of the disease," said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. "Everyone who complies with the order is doing their part to help save lives. We need everyone to take this seriously."
Riley County is up to 13 cases with the latest two cases announced Sunday.
Geary County also has a new case with its health department saying that the county's second case of COVID-19 involves a 48-year-old Junction City man who traveled to the Texas area.
He is currently self-isolated at home.
Geary County officials announced the county's first case on Saturday afternoon.
Overall, KDHE said the state has 747 cases as of 11 a.m. Sunday, an increase of 49 from Saturday. Twenty-two residents have died from the virus, up one from Saturday, and an additional 183 residents are hospitalized.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.