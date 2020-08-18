There are two new coronavirus outbreaks in Riley County.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have identified outbreaks with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University and the Blue Valley USD 384 District Office in Randolph.
Officials said 13 fraternity members have tested positive at Phi Delta Theta while seven people — staff members and school board members — have tested positive at Blue Valley.
RCHD made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Officials said an outbreak includes five or more cases associated with a certain place and time.
The announcement comes after K-State began the fall semester Monday. Blue Valley starts its school year Aug. 26.
Superintendent John Cox told The Mercury that the school district is still gearing up to start classes next week, but the situation will be reassessed closer to Aug. 26.
"It changes on a daily basis and sometimes an hourly basis," he said. "I wouldn't want to risk the children's health unnecessarily. We're going to take a common sense approach."
In Riley County, officials said there are two active outbreaks with seven closed ones.
Officials said the fraternity is "instructed to follow procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters."
Officials said "several" school buildings and common areas have been closed for thorough cleaning at Blue Valley.
Cox said the district has taken every precaution to clean buildings and continues to follow health guidelines.
"The one thing we can't control is where people go outside of here," he said. "Even if you don't necessarily believe it or take it seriously, you have to be careful (during the pandemic). One incidental contact can create an issue."