The Riley County Health Department estimates officials have administered more than 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to county residents.
Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director and local health officer, updated the commission on local COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rates Thursday during a weekly report.
Gibbs said based on records reported to Kansas WebIZ, the statewide immunization information system that also includes numbers from nursing homes and the hospital, officials estimate about 40,000 vaccinations have been given to Riley County residents.
The health department has so far been able to identify a little more than 200 unaffiliated locations, not only within the county but beyond, where Riley County residents are being vaccinated. Gibbs said they are not able to differentiate between first and second doses from the 40,000 figure.
According to records, 28% of the county has received at least one dose, but officials said it’s likely higher. Gibbs estimated 30% to 35% have been vaccinated.
“It gets very confusing,” Gibbs said. “There’s a lot of different numbers, and it’s really hard to keep track of, but we’re working on it.”
Gibbs said the health department sees about 70 to 80 people a day at its own vaccination sites, but it also also has about 40 no-shows. Most of those people seem to have gotten their doses at other locations, she added, after staffers contacted most of them.
“I’m happy to hear that at least, they’re able to get it elsewhere,” she said.
Chairman John Ford said it seems as though vaccination rates have plateaued, and he is unsure the health department will be able to reach its goal of a 70% vaccination rate in the county. That would mean around 52,000 people vaccinated. Gibbs previous said the goal was 75% or 56,000 people.
“I saw on our National Association of Counties dashboard this morning that basically the three-county region here is at about a 22% non-committal rate and about an 8% firm non-committal rate, so that 70-80% rate is not going to happen,” Ford said. “I think we’re looking at maybe trying to get to 50%, maybe two-thirds. That’s going to be the ceiling. For whatever reason, that’s what it is.”
County commissioners are still largely set on keeping the countywide mask mandate in place until its expiration on May 16, though it likely won’t be extended after that point.
Ford reiterated he would like to see local Emergency Operations Center leaders meet to discuss the county mask deadline, though he is not in favor of extending it.
Commissioner Greg McKinley indicated he would be in favor of ending it sooner.
“I’ve gotten emails ‘we need to stop it now,’ but we’re not too far out from May 16, so I think May 16 would be OK with me since we haven’t seen spikes (in cases),” Commissioner Kathryn Focke said. “I still do think we need to support schools. A lot of the rural people, I’ve been out in different places and restaurants in rural areas, they aren’t following (the mandate) anyway.”
County commissioners later approved the health department applying for $100,000 in grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to concentrate on raising awareness for the COVID and flu vaccines and debunking myths.
“In the past, we’ve had trouble with our flu vaccine rates as well, so we need to do more awareness campaigns on that,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said the department will use any approved funding to potentially hire another community health specialist to look into populations that have not received their vaccines, as well as purchase general print and advertising materials.
The commission additionally approved continued funding for contact tracing employees through the end of the year as its current funding ends on June 30.
The department will use its extended funds through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to pay for the costs.
It currently employs 15 contact tracers, four of which are full time. After June, it will keep what amounts to 7.5 full-time employees (10 contract tracers).