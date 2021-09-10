Third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming soon, but many details are still unknown to local officials.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs said Thursday the big unknown from federal health entities is the timing between doses.
Gibbs said they’ve heard anything between five and eight months. The county also does not know the approval status of both vaccines.
“We don’t know if both Pfizer and Moderna will be approved, we also don’t know if they will be able to mix,” she said, referring to people getting a different version of the vaccine for the third shot than they got for their first two. “They’re saying that we’d be able to do that, so if an individual had two Moderna shots they are able to get the Pfizer,” said Gibbs.
The health department likely will not have any more information regarding the third dose until an FDA immunization committee meets on Sept 17.
As long as that committee approves it, third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available on Sept 21. Gibbs said the county will give third doses on a first-come first-served basis for those who are eligible, and once the timing between vaccines is known. Officials will give vaccines at the Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road. The health department will be giving vaccines through mid-October.
She said Riley County is prepared to add vaccination days if demand is high. The county is also anticipating implementing a digital platform for residents to RSVP in advance for their third doses. The details of the digital platform have not been confirmed.