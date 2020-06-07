Officials are asking people who attended a pick-up soccer game last Sunday in Manhattan at the old stadium on the Kansas State University campus to monitor their symptoms over the next 14 days as a person from another county who tested positive for the coronavirus attended the event.
The Riley County Health Department issued the notice Friday afternoon.
“Anyone who attended this pick-up soccer game is encouraged to monitor their health over the next 14 days, in case symptoms develop,” the notice said.
The health department said on social media this person developed symptoms Tuesday and then tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We are sharing this information because the patient was unable to identify those he may have been in close contact with, and given the nature of the sport and the potential for several close contacts with exposure,” officials wrote in the notice.
People are encouraged to call their primary care providers or the Riley County Screening Line at (785) 323-6400 if they begin to develop symptoms.