Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Monday afternoon that officials are waiting on one pending coronavirus test.
Results usually come in after four days, Gibbs said during the department's daily afternoon Facebook update, which is now moving to once a week on Mondays at 4:15 p.m. or when needed.
Riley County has had 45 negative tests so far. The health department continues to monitor 23 people as well, Gibbs said. Gibbs did not report any new local cases Monday afternoon.
"I can say with full confidence we are communicating across the board with our community partners every day, and we are prepared," Gibbs said. "You can help our efforts by staying at home."
The Manhattan area has three total positive cases of the coronavirus. Riley County has two cases as a 57-year-old woman and Fort Riley soldier tested positive last week. A K-State professor, who lives in Manhattan on the Pottawatomie County side, also tested positive. The 57-year-old woman has a residence in Topeka and is isolated there now, officials said Monday morning.
As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., there are 368 cases of coronavirus in the state of Kansas and eight deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Of the 368 cases, 187 are females and 181 are males.
That is an increase of 49 cases and two deaths from Sunday.