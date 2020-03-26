A 57-year-old Manhattan woman has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs reported the new case Thursday to the Riley County Commission.
Gibbs said officials contacted the person this morning and are also making contact with any people that she may have come into contact with.
The Riley County resident who tested positive is currently in isolation at a Topeka residence. Officials said she stayed in the Kansas City area last Wednesday through Sunday.
She then returned to a private residence in Topeka, where she was tested on Monday. Officials said she has been in Topeka ever since, but they don't know when she was last in Manhattan.
This is the second case in the area. K-State professor Andrew Smith, who lives on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Riley County has had about 40 negative COVID-19 tests, Gibbs said during her Wednesday public update.
Following the announcement of the positive case Thursday morning, health department officials are waiting on results from seven coronavirus tests from Riley County.
Gibbs also said there are 20 to 30 individuals in the county under quarantine right now.
“We monitor those individuals daily,” Gibbs said.
That is not including the students from K-State who visited Italy and had a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Their quarantine just ended, Gibbs said, and none of those students are showing symptoms.
Although it hasn’t happened yet, officials said evidence of community spread would trigger a stay-at-home order.