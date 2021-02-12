Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs is considering loosening coronavirus-related restrictions because vaccinations have helped lower the rate of new infections.
The health department and other health entities in the county have vaccinated close to 10% of the community, officials said Friday. The percentage includes people who have received one dose and those who are fully vaccinated, said Alice Massimi, Riley County spokeswoman. Riley County has about 74,000 residents.
Officials anticipate revisiting the rule limiting the size of group gatherings, although they might also reconsider other rules, too. Currently, public gatherings are limited to 50 people, unless a person acquires a permit from the health department.
Massimi didn’t give details about the criteria it will use to decide when to ease restrictions, but the department plans to release that information soon.
Gibbs issued the latest health order on Nov. 23; it mandated mask-wearing in all public spaces in Riley County. The order remains in place until amended, rescinded or replaced.
However, Gibbs said officials are concerned about the possibility of new coronavirus variants coming into the area and will consider that as they look at loosening restrictions.
“If anything, the threat of the new variants provides further motivation to get as many residents vaccinated as we can,” she said.
To the health department’s knowledge, no one in Riley County has contracted any of the three variants, as of Friday, Massimi said.
On Friday, Riley County confirmed 35 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday. The total since the pandemic began last March is 6,115. Of those, 213 were active, 5,870 recovered and 32 had died, as of Friday. An additional three people recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
The county has recorded a total of 61,459 negative tests so far.
On Friday, there were three patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan; two were in the intensive care unit.
Out of the 10,540 doses received so far, the Riley County Health Department has administered 5,858 vaccines, as of Friday, officials said. Officials said 3,000 doses left will be administered throughout next week. Of those doses, 500 are being used to vaccinate K-12 teachers and staff. The remaining 1,200 doses will be used next week.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County continues to drop. From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the county recorded a 4.8% rate, down 0.4 percentage points from the week prior. The two week average was 4.89%.
Since Wednesday, Kansas added 1,208 new cases, 61 deaths and 47 hospitalizations statewide, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE reported Kansas coronavirus’ total at 286,102 cases, 8,887 hospitalizations and 4,364 deaths, as of Friday. There have been 931,487 negative tests statewide.
Geary County added 24 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 2,887 on Friday. Pottawatomie County’s total since Wednesday increased by 22 for 1,637 total, as of Friday.