The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has indefinitely suspended the license of a former Junction City High School athletic trainer accused of sex crimes involving a minor student.
The board suspended Brandon Martino’s license on June 21.
Junction City police arrested Martino on Jan. 29, charging him with sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 and promoting obscenity to minors.
According to the joint consent order provided by the healing arts board, Martino was treating a minor student when he began sending the student explicit text messages, including a nude picture of himself and a video of himself masturbating. Martino sent these messages while acting as the student’s athletic trainer, according to the order.
The documents indicated Martino “admitted no wrongdoing,” but he did not provide the board with “evidence in opposition” to these accusations.
USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston didn’t respond to requests for comments.