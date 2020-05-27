Sen. Tom Hawk has been named to the Kansas Board of Regents’ Future of Higher Education Council.
The state senator, who is also the ranking minority member of the Senate Ways and Means Higher Education Subcommittee, joins twelve other state officials and education leaders on the council, which was formed to create three-year, five-year and ten-year plans for higher education in Kansas to present to the 2021 legislature.
Hawk, a former superintendent of the Manhattan-Ogden school district, said he wants to prioritize getting the most out of the higher education system, keeping it affordable for Kansans and making sure local institutions like K-State and Manhattan Area Technical College are able to succeed.
“I think, in the legislature, we tend to only look at it from year to year and what it costs, and I want to look at what we want it to do for our society, culture and business we’re going to have in the future,” he said. “If you know what you want your future to look like, I think you can make better decision on what to do and what the structures and costs need to be.”
In looking at a post-pandemic higher education landscape, Hawk said he envisions using the lessons learned from early response efforts — such as increased digital learning — to inform universities and colleges as they look for success in the next decade.
Hawk also wants the council to look at ways to promote technical and vocational education alongside the typical expectation that students obtain a four-year degree from a university.
“I think the pandemic has shown us that higher education doesn’t have to be that way,” he said.
In any case, Hawk said the council will have to consider the benefits of the on-campus experience, like student activities and athletics, which he said help bring community and unity to Kansas’s campuses.
Hawk was also appointed to serve on the state recovery task force, which former Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce president Lyle Butler is chairing. That task force is looking at how to best utilize state and federal funds to back businesses and organizations across Kansas.
The council will review how higher education is delivered in Kansas, ensure higher education is accessible to Kansas high schoolers and make sure that the system is sustainable and meets the state’s needs.
Council members will also make sure facility and infrastructure capacity at state universities and colleges meets projected enrollment over the next decade.
The council will meet later this summer, with a preliminary report with recommendations to the Regents by Nov. 18.