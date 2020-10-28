Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk has raised more than $84,000 toward his re-election campaign in the last three months, seven times more than his opponent.
Candidates submitted their campaign finance reports Monday, detailing money raised and spent from July 24 to Oct. 22.
Hawk, a Democrat running in District 22, began the period with $69,148,37 on hand and raised $84,733.33. He spent $104,456.67.
Hawk received donations of $1,000 from the following entities or individuals (they are considered being from Manhattan unless noted otherwise): HCA KS of Topeka, Twin Valley Telephone of Miltonvale, KS State Firefighters of Hutchinson, Brian Niehoff, Usha Reddi, KS AFL-CIO of Topeka , One Gas Inc. PAC of Tulsa, Oklahoma, CHIPP PAC of St. Louis, Missouri, Farmers Employee and Agent of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Pioneer Communications of Ulysses, KS Rural Independent Telecoms PAC of Topeka, SMART ID PAC of North Olmsted, Ohio, Black Hills Corporation of Rapid City, South Dakota, Missouri and Kansas Laborers of Bridgetown, Missouri, AT&T Services Inc. of Topeka, KS Contractors Association of Topeka, Plumbers and Pipe Fillers Local 441 of Wichita, KTLA Consumer and Civil Justice of Topeka, Karla Jurveston of Los Altos, California, Ronda Platt, Katha Hurt, Irish Creek Wind LLC of Juno Beach, Florida, Soldier Creek Wind LLC of Juno Beach, Florida, Altria Client Services of Richmond, Virginia, United Health Group of Washington, DC, Kansas Beer Wholesalers Association of Topeka, Northeast Kansas Building and Construction Trades Council of Topeka, Kansans for Higher Education of Kansas City and Hollywood Casino of Kansas City.
Hawk’s opponent, Republican Craig Bowser, raised $11,616 during this period. He started with $24,154.98 and spent nearly $26,900.
Bowser received donations of $500 or more from David Kensinger & Associates of Topeka ($1,000), DOC’S PAC of Alexandria, Virginia ($500), Kansans for Higher Education of Kansas City ($500), Kansas Farm Bureau Vote ($1,000), Restoring Our Nation PAC of Wichita ($1,000), Rodney Steven of Wichita ($500), Adam Beren of Wichita ($1,000), Ellen Beren of Wichita ($1,000), Kansas Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee of Topeka ($1,000), Manapart LLC of Wichita ($1,000), Centene Management Company LLC of St. Louis, Missouri ($1,000), and David Kensinger of Topeka ($1,000).
Kansas House of Representatives
Democrat Cheryl Arthur, running in District 67 against Republican Mike Dodson, raised $41,520.13 from late July to late October. She began the period with $2,816.59 on hand and spent $39,312.59.
Arthur collected donations of $500 or more from Kansans for a Democratic Cause of Topeka ($2,000), Ram Srikant of Cupertino, California ($500), Operating Engineers Local 101 of Kansas City, Missouri ($500), Paul Haahr of San Francisco, California ($500), Joseph Gleberman of New York, New York ($500), Stephen Kaufer of Newton, Massachusetts ($500), Scott Shenker of Berkeley, California ($500), Eileen O’Neill of Houston, Texas ($500), Michael Lee of San Francisco, California ($500), Future Now Fund of Washington, DC ($500), Smart TD Political Action Committee ($500), Karla Jurveston of Los Altos, California ($500), Brian Niehaus ($500), Usha Reddi ($500), United Steel Workers Local 307 of Topeka ($500), and Megan Hull of Washington, DC ($500).
Dodson meanwhile raised $16,032.30 and spent $10,135.94. He began the period with $4,580.56.
He received contributions of $500 from HCA — PAC of Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas COC PAC of Topeka, Kansas Republican Values Fund of Topeka, Kansas Bankers Association PAC of Topeka, Kansas Realtors PAC of Topeka, Jule Hostetler, Kansas Livestock Association of Topeka, Kansas Contractors Association PAC of Topeka, Fred Willich, Kansans for Higher Education of Kansas City.
Democrat Sydney Carlin, who is running unopposed in District 66, raised $8,030. She started with $13,982.60 and spent $4,014.
She received donations of $500 from Democracy Engine of Washington, DC, and APAC Kansas of Hutchinson.