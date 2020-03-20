Sen. Tom Hawk will seek a third term representing Kansas’ 22nd Senate District, the Manhattan native announced Thursday.
Hawk filed his candidacy with the secretary of state Thursday, saying the current public health crisis led him to file for the district seat, which includes Riley and Clay counties, as well as a portion of Geary County.
“As the world faces a serious public health crisis and with the challenges Kansans are likely to face in the coming days, month and even years, I decided that there was no better day than today to file for re-election and stay engaged to keep supporting a stable and responsive state government,” Hawk said in a statement.
Hawk is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. That committee last week passed a state budget that includes $50 million for coronavirus relief as well as additional funding for nursing homes and hospitals.
“Although Kansas has been on a path of stability after years of devastating policies, there’s no doubt this crisis will present a new set of challenges that we have to overcome,” Hawk said. “Kansans deserve leaders who are committed to being a strong voice for common sense policies for the safety and well-being of its hardworking families.”
A former superintendent of the Manhattan-Ogden school district, Hawk was elected to the senate in 2012 and previously served three terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.
Craig Bowser, a Republican, previously filed for the November race for the senate seat. Bowser is the chief executive officer of SAVE Farm, a Manhattan organization that assists members of the military to transition into the agribusiness field. Bryan Pruitt, a former political consultant and conservative commentator, announced in January his intent to file for the seat.
The candidate filing deadline for the general election is June 1.