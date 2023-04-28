Mayor Mark Hatesohl has announced his intent to run for re-election to the Manhattan City Commission.
Hatesohl said in a written statement Thursday his priorities will be economic growth, community re-vitalization and fiscal responsibility.
“These times call for strong leadership and problem-solving capabilities in our community,” he said. “We must confront these challenges with thoughtful and workable solutions. I have proven to be a vote for growth, for reason, and a visionary for a bright future for the community”.
Hatesohl’s most recent stint on the commission started after voters elected him in 2019. He previously served on the commission from 2003 to 2009, being elected in 2003 to a two-year term with a subsequent four-year term election in 2005. He previously served as mayor from April 2008 to April 2009.
Hatesohl said it’s important for a third engine — “an expanding and vibrant private sector economy” — to support the two traditionally engines of Kansas State University and Fort Riley, which have experienced a decline in the number of students and soldiers, respectively.
“I am interested in responsible city budgeting and providing the citizens of Manhattan with good governance,” he said. “We need a city government that is responsive, helpful, and supports a vibrant business community. The focus of local government should be facilitating growth and encouraging ideas that better the place we live and work.”
Hatesohl owns Chiropractic Family Health Center, and he recently celebrated his 39th year of practice in Manhattan. Hatesohl has held numerous leadership positions in the Kansas Chiropractic Association. He has been council president of his church, St. Luke’s Lutheran, a founder and president of The Guardians, and president of the Cloud County Community College Foundation Board.
Hatesohl’s wife, Pamela, is a food-safety scientist, and they have two grown daughters, Jessica and Georgia, who are both K-State graduates.
Hatesohl hadn’t officially filed with the Riley County clerk’s office; no one has, as of Friday morning, for the November race.
Four seats will be up for election in November rather than the traditional three.
Hatesohl and commissioners John Matta and Linda Morse all have terms that will expire in January; Matta and Morse haven’t stated their intentions.
In addition, state Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, has announced she will resign Tuesday from her seat after the Riley County Democrats selected her earlier this year to finish the term of retired Tom Hawk. Her city term is set to expire January 2026.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said the commission plans to keep Reddi’s seat vacant through the November election. The fourth-place candidate will finish Reddi’s term.
The Manhattan City Commission race is a non-partisan election. Election Day is Nov. 7. The candidate filing deadline is noon June 1.
