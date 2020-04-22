Manhattan city commissioner Mark Hatesohl indicated Tuesday he wished everybody would get the coronavirus sooner rather than later, so businesses can open again.
“And I’m almost to the point where it’s like, let’s everybody get the damn thing and get it over with so that we have the immunity, so we can get back to living,” Hatesohl said. “And we’re not going to have a vaccine. We got to do stuff before you get a vaccine. We haven’t had a vaccine for SARS or HIV and AIDS. There’s still no vaccine for that, and that’s been around for 20 years.”
Hatesohl made those comments — and several other statements — during a conversation about the coronavirus during the Manhattan City Commission’s meeting Tuesday.
He also recommended use of certain drugs against the virus, suggested Kansans had better immunity and compared the virus to “a version of the cold.”
This came in response to comments by mayor Usha Reddi, who wants to create a task force to give guidance for when businesses should reopening.
Hatesohl said he thinks the use of medications such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin helps people with coronavirus. He asked Reddi to stop scaring people about the virus.
“Studies have shown that helps,” Hatesohl said. “So stop telling people and scaring them that there’s no treatment.”
While President Donald Trump has previously touted the combination of drugs as a potential “game changer” for COVID-19 patients, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced on Tuesday that a panel of experts recommended against doctors using those drugs for COVID-19 treatment because of potential toxicities. Other medical experts have said for weeks that there’s no evidence those drugs worked for COVID-19.
Hatesohl said the governor should let counties decide if they want to reopen businesses or not. He urged the commission to loosen restrictions as soon as possible. Those restrictions have been put in place by the county health department.
“So we’ve got to have things in place that don’t require a vaccine,” Hatesohl said. “... You can’t go through life staying six feet away from everybody so you don’t get a version of the cold, for the most part. That’s the thing, (everybody is) acting like this is the Black Plague, and everybody’s gonna die. We’re not gonna die. Some people are going to get sick for a couple of days. The sick people might pass away. But they can take care of their social distancing if you’re ill and if you’re old and hazardous and the disease is hazardous to your health otherwise. But we can’t keep acting like we can’t do anything ever because somebody might get the COVID.”
Reddi said she strongly disagreed with Hatesohl’s remarks. She said the reason why the coronavirus numbers are lower than expected is because people are staying home, but Hatesohl said that may not be the case.
He suggested Kansans have a stronger immunity than other Americans.
“We don’t know that for sure,” he said. “We don’t know if that’s the situation. It may be that people have a better immunity out here in Kansas, and there’s been no exponential growth.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said people should not take medical advice from the Manhattan City Commission.
“I don’t think the public should come to the city commission meeting to get health care advice from any of us,” Estabrook said. “But at the same time, what we do have is numbers. And the numbers, there are clusters. They’re going up in Emporia and Garden City and Dodge City by exponential numbers. They’re not (growing exponentially) here, and that’s good.”
Hatesohl gave Estabrook a thumbs down while he was speaking.
“I am a doctor, too,” Hatesohl, a chiropractor at Chiropractic Family Health Center, said to Estabrook. “And I do know a few things. I’ve been in practice 36 years. I study and read a lot of stuff also.”
“Well if that’s the case, commissioner, you keep quoting a drug that has been proven by the VA and a large study to not be effective,” Estabrook said to Hatesohl. “I wish you wouldn’t do that.”
“Okay, forget that,” Hatesohl said to Estabrook. “But it worked in France and it works other places.”
Hatesohl said other places like Emporia have meat packing plants where people are close to one another, but Manhattan does not have a meat packing plant.
Estabrook said those people can come and visit Manhattan, however, which leads to spread of the virus.
“They still won’t die,” Hatesohl said.
According to John Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, the U.S. has 830,789 confirmed cases and 45,153 deaths as of Wednesday morning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Wednesday reported 2,211 cases and 110 deaths in the state.