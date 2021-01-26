A fire that broke out Thursday at the Manhattan Hampton Inn and led to a room collapse caused about $5 million in damage, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.
Multiple local and area firefighting crews responded to the fire at 501 E. Poyntz Ave. Thursday afternoon. During a search, they had to help one person evacuate the building. While trying to contain the fire, which took just over two hours, a hotel room on the third floor collapsed to the ground level. Crews did not report any injuries.
Officials said the fire caused an estimated loss of $2.5 million to the structure and $2.5 million to its contents. Investigators determined that cutting from construction work on the roof accidentally started the blaze.
The hotel, which is owned by Little Apple Hotel Partners of Overland Park, remains closed.