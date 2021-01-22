The library doors are open.
Hale Library on the Kansas State University campus will open the first floor to visitors from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Monday. The remaining floors of the library are tentatively scheduled to open Feb. 8 as construction is finished.
Feb. 8 is also the first day for students to return to hybrid learning at K-State, following two weeks of remote instruction at the beginning of the spring semester. Students and library patrons also will be able to access the library’s remote services, including inter-library loans and online chats with a librarian.
In June of last year, the second floor of the library reopened after 85% of the building suffered heavy damage from a fire in May 2018. The fire started in the attic during a roof renovation. Firefighters and the building’s built-in fire suppression system kept the fire from spreading to other floors, but water and smoke damage was extensive.
After being cleaned of moisture and smoke residue, the library’s books and other physical materials were stashed in two locations around Manhattan and six caves outside of Kansas City for safety.
The Mercury reported in May of last year the university’s insurance company claim was $89.5 million. The university received more than $6 million in private donations to repair Hale Library, while K-State paid a $500,000 deductible on the claim. The original roofing replacement project was slated to cost $774,000.