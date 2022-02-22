A Manhattan-Ogden school board member is the new executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Karla Hagemeister was announced Monday as the new leader of the Manhattan nonprofit that serves meals and provides groceries to those in need.
"I'm really excited for the opportunity to serve my community in a different way," Hagemeister said.
Hagemeister takes on the new role after 22 years working as a victim/witness coordinator in the Riley County Attorney's Office. She said she "grew up" with that job.
"I started as a 20-something-year-old. ... I've had people come back years later and ask if I remember them from a past case," Hagemeister said. "That's where I've been my whole adult career."
Before joining the Riley County Attorney's Office, Hagemeister worked as a social worker for Social and Rehabilitation Services in Junction City for two years.
In a statement Monday, Breadbasket chairman Doug Haverkamp said Hagemeister brings tremendous work experience and leadership skills to the position.
"I really want to honor the work that’s been done in past, but also look at how we can shape our future with serving the people in our community who are experiencing food insecurity," Hagemeister said.
Hagemeister is a former USD 383 board president and voters re-elected her to a second term on the board in November.
Hagemeister's first day at Flint Hills Breadbasket is March 7. She takes over the leadership position for Maribeth Kieffer, who retired earlier this month.