Sometimes sisterhood makes it easier to get through motherhood.
That’s the premise of MOPS (originally Mothers of Preschoolers), a group that brings together new moms to talk about parenthood and faith. Their most recent meeting was Friday, just in time to kick off Mother’s Day weekend. Alicia Vogt said connecting with other moms makes it easier to get through some of the challenges of toddler days.
“Finding people that can be part of your tribe is really important in raising children,” Vogt said.
A branch of MOPS meets at University Christian Church twice a month. Moms can drop their children off at the church nursery during the meeting, and the group usually opens with a prayer followed by breakfast. Members then typically watch a video from the international organization and then have an activity. At this week’s meeting, they had “Mom Olympics,” which consisted of a race to do some common parenting tasks like setting up and breaking down a pack and play, to sorting socks to diapering a baby.
Manhattan has a number of groups for mothers to gather and support each other. MOPS is open to any mom in the community who is pregnant or has a child up through preschool age. At UCC, the group meets jointly with MOMSnext, which includes moms with elementary school-aged children.
Vogt, a mother of a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old, said she moved to Manhattan from out of state and felt isolated until she found MOPS.
“I didn’t know anybody until somebody invited me to MOPS,” she said. “That gave me a chance to meet some friends and really connect with other people who were in the same season of life that I was in.”
She said it is an opportunity to talk about what challenges members are dealing with and get advice about how to deal with them.
“Motherhood can be lonely, and it’s really important to find other moms to relate to and lean on in those hard times,” Vogt said.
Rachel Piecukonis said joining the group after having a newborn helped her navigate the new life she was living. She said it was an inviting and welcoming atmosphere where people wanted to help others not only survive but thrive.
“Everyone really is understanding and knows what you’re going through,” Piecukonis said.
Piecukonis, mother of a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, said that after having her first child, she experienced what in hindsight she thinks might have been some postpartum anxiety and depression. She said having a community to reach out to helped during that time.
“There are other moms that want to be with you and help you through that,” she said. “It was so encouraging to know you’re not alone.”