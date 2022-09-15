The new Tracz Family Band Hall project will have its ceremonial start Friday at Kansas State University.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Friday at 4 p.m. in the northwest corner of Memorial Field at K-State. Donors and patrons for the project, members of the Tracz family and the K-State Marching Band will be in attendance. The ceremony is open to the public.
University officials announced the project last December. Manhattan couple Brenda and Ward Morgan made a gift to fund the renovation of the northwest side of Memorial Stadium to provide a designated rehearsal, storage and office space for the band.
Officials did not provide a dollar amount for the gift. In March, the estimated project cost was raised to $4.9 million to compensate for higher market costs for construction materials and supply chain issues due to the pandemic.
The renovated band hall is named after current director of bands and university professor of music Frank Tracz. In December, Tracz told The Mercury that having all the band’s equipment, practice areas and offices in one location has been a goal of his since he came to K-State in 1993.
K-State fans, band alumni, current band members, families, friends and patrons can show support for the band with a legacy brick paver. These brick pavers will be displayed in the walkway in front of the Tracz Family Band Hall and in the path to the front door.
All proceeds from the purchase of brick pavers will pay for the walkway and future upkeep. People can visit traczfamilybandhallpavers.com for more information.