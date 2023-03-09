Kansas State University officials will be breaking ground on the university’s newest building in its Edge Collaboration District early next month.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for April 6 at 10 a.m. at 1960 Kimball Avenue, the future site of the K-State Foundation’s next commercial office building. The 80,000 square-foot facility will house 250 employees and increase available office space for university partners in the Edge District.
University officials wrote in a statement Tuesday that the Edge District will increase to 300,000 square feet once this new building is completed next July. Added space and capacity in the Edge offers additional opportunities to advance the university’s mission forward, officials wrote.
K-State president Richard Linton said in a statement that the Edge district is one of the most exciting projects happening in the Flint Hills region.
“It empowers our students to innovate and explore in an atmosphere of true collaboration across disciplines and industries, and gives industry access to a pipeline of best-in-class talent – all right here on our campus,” Linton said. “This latest building will provide even more opportunities for our students and future-focused businesses to come together.”
The Mercury reported in January that Manhattan city commissioners approved the KSU Foundation’s request for $30 million in industrial revenue bonds for office park expansion. The approval also includes a five-year, 100% tax abatement with the potential for an additional 100% abatement over the next five years.
This is the third phase of the K-State office park project, with Phase 1 completed in October 2015 and Phase 2 completed in August 2018. The anticipated value of a full 10-year tax abatement is projected to be $3.65 million or $365,000 annually.
“We’re thrilled to bring the next phase of the Edge to Manhattan,” KSU Foundation chief operations and financial officer Greg Lohrentz said in a statement. “The Edge has and will continue to provide countless new opportunities for collaboration to students, faculty, and the community alike. It’s a major boon to K-State, Manhattan and our region.”
The Edge District encompasses the commercial office and research development facilities adjacent to the main campus, including the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), along Kimball Avenue. Officials said the new office building, which has yet to be constructed, is already 30% pre-leased.