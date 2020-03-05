Green Apple Bikes announced Thursday that it is shutting down its Manhattan Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH).
The organization launched the free DASH service this summer. It used a five-passenger, fully electric, low-speed vehicle.
“While the vehicle was enjoyed by many when in use, my inability to recruit and retain consistent (volunteer) drivers led to an inconsistency of service,” said program director Jonathan Rivers in a statement. “(The service had) an inconsistency that was below the standard of service Green Apple Bikes seeks to provide to our community.”
Rivers said Green Apple Bikes will continue to explore transportation initiatives in the community. “We’ll keep trying new, risky, and weird things,” he said, “experimenting fully, failing boldly, daring greatly, learning intently, and doing it all over again until we find success.”