The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation for the Department of Parks and Recreation.
A memorandum of understanding is a document confirming an agreement between two or more entities.
The intent is for the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to create a fund for parks and recreation.
As previously reported by The Mercury, the agreement states that each party may assist the other party with fundraising events. The city agrees to provide information to GMCF, its prospects and donors to facilitate fundraising. The city also agrees to waive facility reservation fees for GMCF-sponsored events that solely benefit the parks and rec fund.
The parks and rec director can waive admissions fees to parks and rec facilities for potential GMCF donors to tour a facility that they intend to support. The director can also serve as a non-voting, ex officio member of the parks and rec fund board or committee.
The city commission must approve a sub-agreement for donations for a capital improvement project, staff position, vehicle, event, recreational program, scholarship or discount program that exceeds $50,000. City administration can approve these sub-agreements if they total $50,000 or less.
All other donations can be made without an agreement and will be recorded with a receipt of other donations on a form provided by city staff.
The understanding does not replace or limit the fundraising efforts of the city or other support entities, such as the Sunset Zoo Trust or the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, according to documents.
Commissioner John Matta said he was happy with this funding solution.
“When we want a lot of amenities in the city, but those cost money, we need to find different ways to raise those funds.” Matta said. “I’m very happy to see us get this going.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed and said he was happy with how quickly the process has been.
“I’m pleased to see this get done as quickly as it did,” Butler said. “This is fast action, and I think it’s got some excellent potential.”