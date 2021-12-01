Artists and designers have a chance to use their skills to create a sculpture for a local public art project in the downtown area.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is seeking artists or design teams to design, fabricate and install an outdoor art sculpture. The sculpture will be installed on the corner of Fourth and Pierre streets. The anticipated start of the project is in the summer or fall of 2022. The total project base amount is $25,000 donated by the Deihl Family Endowment.
Kendra Kuhlman, Great Manhattan Community Foundation director of program development, said the community arts committee finds areas around Manhattan where public art projects can be done.
“This location was chosen because it’s really a focal point corner of the city and kind of a growing area right now ... but it’s not super attractive,” she said.
Currently, there are pedestrian walkways, two benches and landscaping at the proposed site for the sculpture. The site is approximately 200 square feet. The sidewalks run along both streets of the site.
Qualified artists should submit the following materials via online application by 5 p.m. Dec. 31:
CV including three professional references.
Artist statement of purpose including interest in the project.
Work sample images: 3-5 images of 3 different past project/works that demonstrate applicants’ style in regards to outdoor sculpture.
Work sample descriptions: In a separate document, please describe each featured project/work including the project site, dimensions of the work, and estimated budget.
Artist website information and social media handles, if applicable.
Kuhlman said the foundation isn’t looking for any particular sculpture but looking for ideas and getting good proposals. Officials said any sculpture should be made of highly permanent material suitable for the environment, require minimal maintenance, and comply with building and electrical codes.
“We’re really just open to ideas,” she said. “We hope to have something that ties in a little bit to the history of that area.”
In its proposal request form, the foundation said the sculpture should reflect the Manhattan community and/or its history. Officials also said it should demonstrate artistic quality, innovation, originality, and be “conceptually timeless and enduring.”