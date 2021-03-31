The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation has virtually recognized residents for their work in the community during its seventh annual awards ceremony.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation postponed last year’s ceremony until Monday.
Shelley Williams, co-founder of the Manhattan Soup Kitchen, received the Rising Star Volunteer Award.
The Rising Star Volunteer Award recognizes people under 50 years.
GMCF gave Glenda Newkirk of Royal Family KIDS the Distinguished Volunteer Award. This award recognizes people above 50 years old.
“I was just thrilled to be recognized for this,” she said.
Wonder Workshop and Meadowlark Hills each received a Non-Profit Service Awards.
The Civic Philanthropy Award went to the Manhattan Rotary Club.
G. Thomas Jewelers garnered the Business Philanthropy Award.
“It’s exciting that someone noticed the work that we’re doing in the community,” said owner Bobbi French.