Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s enjoyed getting out and talking to Kansas voters ahead of the November mid-terms.
Kelly, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican. Kelly visited Manhattan on Friday for K-State President Richard Linton’s inauguration and a tour of Foundation Park, a “post-COVID” senior living facility in the Colbert Hills area.
Kelly said campaign season is different this time because she has a full-time job that requires her to focus on state issues and run the state.
“It’s also a great opportunity to be able to get out and about and make a special effort to spend time with Kansans and to hear what’s on their minds,” Kelly said.
Kelly said a lot of people she’s spoken with want her to keep doing what she is doing with funding schools, expanding broadband and continuing work with infrastructure. She also wants to expand Medicaid, legalize medical marijuana and continue her work in the education system so that kids get a good start in life.
Kelly said inflation is something Kansans are thinking about day in and day out.
“That is one of the reasons that I pushed for, successfully, eliminating the sales tax on food — to save Kansans, the average family, about $400-$500 per year.
Regarding economic development initiatives, including the one that made possible a planned $4 billion Panasonic factory in DeSoto, Kelly said officials now have very large companies coming to the state and do not have to go to them.
“They’re coming down and talking to us about setting up shop here at the state of Kansas,” Kelly said. “So I expect that we’ll continue to see development.”
Election Day is Nov 9. Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.