Gov. Laura Kelly cleared after doctors say COVID-19 test was inaccurate Kansas Reflector Jan 17, 2023 Gov. Laura Kelly's office says she doesn't have COVID-19 after all.The office issued a statement Thursday saying her physician and state health officials believe an initial test earlier this week produced a "false positive" result.Her subsequent tests have been negative, the statement said.The governor appeared at a series of events leading up to and including her inauguration Monday.Shortly after a news conference Tuesday morning, where she held her grandbaby, the governor announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.At the time, she was experiencing cold-like symptoms.Her office said she has resumed in-person work. The State of the State speech was rescheduled for Jan. 24.