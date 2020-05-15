In Gov. Laura Kelly’s newly-introduced phase 1.5 for reopening Kansas, bars and nightclubs will remain closed, which concerns Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association.
“I’m happy for a bunch of businesses, but excluding bars and night clubs out of that until June 1 is going to be disastrous for Aggieville, for sure,” Cook said.
Cook spoke about phase 1.5 during the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting Thursday afternoon.
Under Kelly’s phase 2, which could have started Monday, bars and nightclubs would’ve been able to open at 50% occupancy.
But Kelly on Thursday announced phase 1.5, which didn’t include the reopening of bars and nightclubs.
Phase 1.5 will allow hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses to open by appointment or online check-in, starting Monday. It also will allow fitness centers to open without in-person group classes and the lockers must be closed except as necessary to use restroom facilities.
With Kelly requiring each phase to remain in place for a minimum of two weeks, the earliest that bars and nightclubs could open is June 1.
“Not that this group could do anything about that, but allowing fitness and health clubs and everything else to open back up, but bars and nightclubs not until June 1, that may be just enough for us to lose a lot of businesses,” Cook said. “I wish that wasn’t the case.”
Cook said at the beginning of March, Aggieville had 101 businesses open. As of Thursday, 35 of those businesses are not open, Cook said.
“And there’s a decent number that opened up over the last 10, 12 days through phase one,” Cook said. “So right now, we’re down 35 businesses.”
Under Kelly’s plan, gatherings of more than 10 people continue to be prohibited.
Thirteen businesses that include nail and hair salons plus tattoo parlors will hopefully open Monday, Cook said.
Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at Kansas State University, said the governor did not want to move into phase two because the state hasn’t seen enough of a downward trend of positive cases of the coronavirus.
“That’s a critical piece, particularly for the university,” she said. “We’re just as anxious to get things open also, but we don’t want a set back that could actually cripple us even more later on.”
Riley County government offices are opening Monday, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
“Riley County offices will still reopen on Monday,” Gibbs said. “We are reopening in a controlled manner with several limitations, and I have confidence in the plan.”
The health department was working on its own local order, which, based on state guidelines, can only be more restrictive. Officials planned to release details later in the day Friday.