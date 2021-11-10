Gov. Laura Kelly said the Kansas Department of Agriculture Laboratory was “incredibly impressive” after touring the facility Tuesday.
The KDA lab moved to Manhattan from Topeka in March 2020. The laboratory building on Research Park Drive houses rooms of equipment to test feed and fertilizer, industrial hemp, and investigate foodborne illnesses.
There is also a metrology laboratory that provides calibration services to customers in Kansas and across the nation. Additionally, the metrology lab performs calibrations for the Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures program as part of fuel pump and scale inspections.
As part of her tour, Kelly observed bacteria under a microscope and learned the intricacies involved with calibrating an industrial scale. She said the visit to the lab was her first, and that facility staff “have capabilities here that maybe only 10 other states have.”
Kelly said she wanted to “see what’s going on” at the KDA lab as budget planning season approaches.
“I think it’s important for me to have a good grasp, sort of a hands-on grasp, on what we’re investing in,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of talk right now about the need for additional investment in higher education, so taking tours like this gives me a better idea of how we can wisely invest our higher ed dollars.”
The governor also said she was optimistic about her proposal to eliminate the state sales tax on food. She told reporters Tuesday she has no doubt that “we’ll get bipartisan movement” on the matter, and that “there are a lot of people on both sides of the aisle” who have sought to eliminate the food tax.
Kelly announced her plan to introduce a bill Monday. She said Kansas has the second highest food sales tax rate in the U.S. at 6.5%. Neighboring states of Colorado and Nebraska do not have food sales taxes; Missouri has a 1.225% food tax, and Oklahoma’s food tax rate is 4.5%. Gov. Kelly’s traveling press secretary, Reeves Oyster, said under the governor’s plan a family of four in Kansas “will save more than $500 a year” on food costs.
“I don’t think any other governor has ever proposed a complete elimination of the (food) sales tax since 1930,” Kelly said, “so this will be a new opportunity for (lawmakers), but I have every confidence that they will grasp this.”
Kelly said “it’s really wrong” to her that a food tax exists in the first place.
“It’s a very regressive tax, and really hurts the people for whom food is a major portion of their monthly budget,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the addition of 30,000 jobs and $7 billion in new capital investment proves the state’s economy is in a position where “we have the money to do this now and to sustain into the future.”