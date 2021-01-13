Kansas will continue to fund K-12 public education at levels constitutionally required, as per the pages of Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan released Wednesday.
The budget document recommendation protects funding for schools to comply with base aid requirements, as agreed upon with the Kansas Supreme Court after a decision which ended the long-running lawsuit to match the base aid being distributed to K-12 schools with 2009-era levels, adjusted for inflation. The budget document calls for a $137,000 increase in base aid for student excellence spending over the prior fiscal year.
Officials with USD 383 were not available for comment at press time. Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said Kelly has generally been supportive of K-12 education, and he is glad to see the base funding levels being restored as agreed upon by the state Supreme Court and the Legislature.
“I just hope there continues to be enough money in the budget for K-12 schools, so we can make sure we get our job done,” Reid said.
The governor’s budget also contains the restoration of funds for higher education. Kelly seeks to restore $27.4 million from the universities reduced resource package submitted this summer, and bring back $14.9 million from the Kansas Board of Regents Post Secondary Institutions package, which includes community and technical colleges. It also adds $10.4 million to the Board of Regents administrative budget and amounts to a 2.5% pay raise for university employees. According to Adam Proffitt, director of the budget, those funds are to be used on “top administrative priorities across the Regents institutions as determined by the Board.”
Officials with Kansas State University were not available for comment at press time.
Gov. Laura Kelly called for Kansans to treat each other with dignity and to get children back to school during her State of the State address Tuesday.
Kelly’s third State of the State came in the form of a prerecorded video posted to social media and broadcast on public television, instead of the traditional live appearance before the Legislature. The change was made to avoid any risk posed by COVID-19. Kelly spoke at length about the pandemic and said in the video that it was important to “get kids back in school.”
“This pandemic has taught us that learning remotely is difficult enough, but to do it without reliable internet is impossible,” Kelly said.
Kelly spoke about the Office of Broadband Development, which will administer $50 million in grants to support investments within the state for improving access to high-speed internet. Kelly signed an executive order in October establishing the office, which will address the growing dependency on e-commerce, the need to work from home and remote learning for public schools. Kelly said the push for expanded broadband needs to be bipartisan, because access to high-speed internet would be a “game-changer” for more rural communities.
Kelly said it has been a long 10 months for Kansas children, their parents and their teachers.
“Many of whom are juggling the teaching of our children while also looking after their own,” Kelly said. “Stepping up under tough conditions is nothing new for Kansas teachers.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Legislature gave school districts control over how they handled their learning needs for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. After using a hybrid model with a mix of virtual coursework and in-person class time for the fall semester, the Manhattan-Ogden school district has brought students back to classrooms five days a week for the spring. Other school districts across the state have followed suit or implemented their own learning method.
“We are going to get every Kansas student back in the classroom as soon as possible and provide their teachers with the tools and resources they need to get our kids back on track,” Kelly said.
Kelly said she could recall the tax cuts imposed by Gov. Sam Brownback, which led to schools being underfunded and having to take extreme measures, such as go to four-day weeks, to stay open. The lawsuit Gannon v. Kansas addressed the limits put on school funding in the past, and the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the Legislature was failing to fund schools adequately. Both the Court and the Legislature have agreed on a plan to raise base operating budgets for K-12 schools back to the same funding level from 2009, with adjustments for inflation, to make the funding constitutional.
Kelly also said she is committed to “closing the bank of KDOT” by 2023. The KDOT transportation fund was used by lawmakers to fill funding gaps, including in education, during the Brownback administration. Kelly said the fund “has been used as a slush fund for their ideological experiments,” which undermined opportunities for infrastructure investments and economic growth.
She said the Legislature got schools funded without a tax increase for 2020, and that the state will close out the fiscal year with a $600 million projected ending balance. Kelly’s more than $704 million budget proposal for 2021 is set to be released Wednesday.
Kelly also pushed for Medicaid expansion, and spoke about vaccine rollout in the state. She said 84,555 Kansans have received the vaccine, and the first phase of the rollout is designated for healthcare workers and nursing home residents. She said those vaccinations should be completed this month.
Regarding the attempted insurrection and riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, Kelly said we cannot treat this like any other moment.
“We must commit ourselves to set an example in how we conduct ourselves, the things we say to each other, in what we post on social media, in what we tell people back in our communities; let us always remember that our children and grandchildren are watching,” Kelly said.