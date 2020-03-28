Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Kelly on Saturday announced the order, which will be in place at least until Sunday, April 19. She said the "patchwork approach" of letting local health departments set orders would ultimately mean "failure in our statewide fight to slow the spread of COVID-19."
“Our modeling continues to suggest that the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Kansas could reach as high as 900 over the next week,” Kelly said.
That projection is more than triple the current amount of cases.
As of Saturday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the state has 261 confirmed cases — 134 males and 127 females — and five deaths.
KDHE said the people who have tested positive range in age from 7 to 95 with a median age of 53.
Locally, three Manhattan residents have tested positive for COVID-19, although one of the people is currently in isolation in Topeka.
According to the Riley County Health Department, the county is waiting to hear back on six coronavirus tests.
In addition, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Saturday that 15 individuals are under quarantine and being monitored daily, down 4 from Thursday afternoon.
Prior to Saturday's announcement, the Riley County and Geary County health departments issued stay-at-home orders Friday afternoon. The Riley County order starts Sunday, but will be superseded by the statewide order on Monday.
The stay-at-home order prohibits all public indoor and outdoor gatherings. Essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies are still open.
Child care providers will be allowed to stay open as long as there isn't more than 10 children in a single group.
Restaurants are still allowed to offer delivery and curbside options.
Speciality stores, such as clothing and jewelry stores, must close because of the order.
People are allowed to go outside and exercise as long as people keep up with social distancing.
Essential workers do not need paperwork to travel to their jobs.
Local officials spoke about the effects of a stay-at-home order Friday during a press conference.
Gibbs said an order does not change how people are living right now.
“It doesn’t differ a whole lot, other than there are some more restrictions to some businesses,” she said. "Our message is the same though: we still want you to stay at home unless you need essentials like food or you need to go out for healthcare."
The Riley County Police Department will use "good judgement" in "encouraging compliancy" with this order, said Kurt Moldrup, interim assistant director of the Riley County Police Department.
"So we'll meet with businesses that maybe that we believe might be violating it or we get complaints that they are violating it," he said. "Encourage them, educate them and try and gain compliance."