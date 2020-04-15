Gov. Laura Kelly extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The order was originally set to expire this Sunday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the state has 1,494 cases and 76 deaths.
"Unfortunately, cases continue to increase and new counties continue to have confirmed cases," Kelly said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly said internal models project a peak for Kansas from April 19 to 29. She said the state must see a decrease of cases for 14 days before people can relax social distancing measures.
She said she is working with Kansas City metro city mayors and both the Missouri and Colorado governors, Mike Parson and Jared Polis, to help Kansans on both sides of the state. The state is expanding testing over the next two weeks, Kelly said.