All Kansans who are at least 16 years old will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday as the state enters its fifth and final phase of its vaccination rollout plan.
“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”
According to the governor’s office, 35.1% of the adult population in Kansas had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday. Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said Thursday at a Riley County Commission meeting that local officials estimate about 23,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, though part of their challenge is ensuring recipients follow up to receive their second dose.
When vaccinations first became available to at-risk populations in late December, limited federal supply led to consistent depleted resources.
As supply has increased in the months since, the governor’s office said local health departments and providers have actually started reporting a decline in demand despite eligibility opening up to people in phases three and four.
Kelly said her administration decided to allow everyone to get the vaccine to ensure no doses go to waste.
Riley County residents can locate a vaccine registration form, paperwork and other related information at rileycountyks.gov under the “Coronavirus” tab. They also can search for nearby locations with available vaccines at vaccinefinder.org/search/.