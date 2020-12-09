Gov. Laura Kelly expects the first round of coronavirus vaccines to arrive in Kansas this week.
“And then we will get another shipment in another week,” Kelly said Tuesday to local leaders.
Kansas will receive weekly shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna, Kelly said. Federal government approval of the vaccines is expected later this week.
Kelly spoke Tuesday at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Power Lunch, the final one of 2020. The governor spoke from Topeka and detailed the state’s plan for coronavirus vaccinations. Almost 100 people tuned into the event.
The state has developed a priority list of who gets the vaccine first, Kelly said. It will start with at-risk healthcare workers, those working in COVID-19 units.
“Wherever we have COVID units, we’d need to get those folks inoculated, so that they can continue to provide health services for other people who get sick,” Kelly said.
Those aged 65 and older, high-risk communities and frontline and “essential” workers will receive the vaccine next, just after the first of the year, Kelly said.
The state’s definition of essential workers also includes those in education, child care, military, government, construction and food service among others.
“We’ll be trying to get the vaccines to them, so they can continue to provide the essential services,” she said.
As more supplies come to the state, the general population will have access to the vaccines. Kelly expects community vaccinations around late spring to early summer.
“That will then allow us to get back to that normal that we kept talking about here,” she said. “If we get the resources, we get the vaccinations and people will get vaccinated, we should be able to pretty much return to a normal production in business operations by summer.”
Kelly said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding has been helpful to the state, but Kansas needs more of it.
“It is imperative that the federal government recognize that while the CARES funding was terrific and we wouldn’t have gotten where we are right now, we do need more,” she said.
Depending on stipulations, the state will use these funds to address immediate pandemic needs, shore up state and local governments and continue to support workers and businesses, Kelly said.