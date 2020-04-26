Fewer people are going to Ascension Via Christi’s emergency room, and that has hospital officials concerned that people are avoiding the hospital because of coronavirus fears.
During the Riley County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon, hospital president Bob Copple said the hospital is seeing less than half of its typical emergency room traffic.
“What that tells us is that people are probably not seeking help when they should,” he said.
Over the past week, hospital staffers also have seen cases where they suspect patients didn’t come into the hospital sooner because they were worried about the coronavirus.
But Copple said he wanted to reassure the community that especially during the pandemic, the hospital is taking special precautions to keep all patients and staff from the disease. Everyone must wear a mask inside the hospital, and patients suspected or confirmed to have coronavirus are kept in isolation from the rest of the hospital. Advanced air systems also ensure the virus doesn’t circulate, Copple said.
He said the last thing hospital employees want is people suffering strokes or heart attacks at home because they were worried about going to the hospital. Just like with coronavirus, he encouraged community members who feel they might need hospital services to check with their primary care providers to see if further medical care might be needed.
“We’re going to take care of people, and we want to do that earlier in the course of their illness and help them with that, encouraging people to reach out and seek help before it is an emergent issue,” he said.
Similarly, Riley County Police Department assistant director Kurt Moldrup told citizens to not be afraid to call 911 for other emergency services.
“In the past, I’ve heard (people say), ‘I didn’t want to bother you,’” Moldrup said. “I wonder if that’s not what’s going on at the hospital and ER as well.”
As far as testing, Copple and Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said they anticipate testing far more people now that the state health department relaxed its guidelines on who can be tested for the virus. Gibbs said she anticipates a corresponding increase in the amount of positive cases. However, testing is still limited to people showing symptoms, Gibbs said.
“We, of course, would like to get a reduction in the percentage of total positives,” she said. “To get there, we have to continue to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, wearing masks when we cannot distance ourselves from others, and continuing to restrict our movement.”
The health department is now seeing test results about two or three days after submission to testing facilities. Copple said test results for hospitalized patients tend to be slightly faster than that timeframe.
Copple said that within a few months, he anticipates the next generation of testing to reduce the turnaround time for results. And by the end of the year, Copple said he imagines there will be widespread antibody testing.
Regular swab-based coronavirus tests only test for if a person is actively “shedding” the coronavirus, while blood-based antibody testing can determine if patients might have some level of immunity from previously having the virus.
Gibbs said she hopes some of the health safeguards in place now — things like improved hygiene practices and avoiding handshakes — become the “new normal,” even as the immediate threat of the pandemic subsides.
From the healthcare perspective, Copple said he imagines some patients might become used to and prefer telehealth options as more flexible, accessible and convenient.