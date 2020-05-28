The Manhattan-Ogden school board has hired Nick Goos as Northview Elementary’s next principal.
Goos is currently principal at Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School in Blue Springs, Missouri, having served in that position since 2018. He was previously a principal at Sunny Pointe Elementary in Blue Springs for 10 years.
Goos received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2002 and a master’s degree in education in 2005 from Central Missouri State University.
He earned his doctorate in education in 2015 from the University of Missouri — Columbia.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Manhattan-Ogden school district,” Goos said in a news release. “I would like to thank Dr. (Marvin) Wade and the Manhattan team for choosing me to be the principal at Northview Elementary. I look forward to working with the parents and staff of Northview Elementary to do everything that we can to help all of our students learn.”
Goos’s salary is $89,000. He starts July 22 and replaces Cleion Morton, who is retiring.