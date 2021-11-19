Good Samaritan Society — Valley Vista in Wamego has confirmed 28 COVID cases since Nov. 2, according to the senior living facility’s administrator.
In a statement to The Mercury, Angie Barber, administrator for Good Samaritan’s Wamego location, said the outbreak involved 22 residents and six staff members. She said two residents remain COVID-19 positive.
Two people died after their COVID diagnosis, said Tess Hedrick, a spokeswoman for Sanford Health, the parent company for Good Samaritan. She didn’t provide any additional details on the deaths.
The outbreak at the facility popped up in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly COVID cluster report.
Good Samaritan’s outbreak represented the second-highest amount of cases in the past 14 days. Lansing Correctional Facility had the largest outbreak with 33 cases.
“We continue to take extra precautions and are using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Barber said. “The antibody treatment called regeneron, a treatment for COVID-19, has been made available for any residents who qualify for such treatment. The goal of the infusion is to lessen the severity of the virus and prevent hospitalization. The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority.”
The KDHE cluster report also included an outbreak at Riley County Public Works with six cases.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the health department was made aware of the cases on Nov. 4.
Massimi said the public works department is taking precautions and encouraging people to socially distance themselves and wear a mask.
KDHE also misidentified an outbreak at USD 384 Blue Valley as an outbreak at USD 378 Riley County. The Blue Valley school district has 17 coronavirus cases in the past 14 days.