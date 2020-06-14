People dove into the world of beekeeping Saturday at the June Bee Bootcamp, hosted by Golden Prairie Honey Farms in Manhattan.
About 50 people came to learn about how to care for bees and learn about honey production.
Golden Prairie Honey Farms is a part of the Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education (SAVE) Farm program, which trains transitioning service members and veterans in agriculture careers.
Craig Bowser, chief executive officer of SAVE, said he enjoys watching participants learn more about bees at events like this; the event Saturday was the first bee bootcamp in awhile because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Literally, it’s like a job training program, if you will,” said Bowser, who is running in the Kansas Senate race for District 22, which includes Manhattan.
Gary LaGrange, who started Golden Prairie Honey Farms and is the founder of SAVE, outlined how to care for bees and provided resources for participants. He said the best thing to do is read books, such as “Storey’s Guide to Beekeeping,” for beginners. This is based on texts from the University of Montana Master Beekeeping courses.
Research and reading beekeeping manuals is better than watching videos on YouTube, as that information may not always be reliable, said LaGrange, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
LaGrange talked about the significance of bees and how the insects benefit people through pollination. LaGrange said bees pollinate millions of plants, which is an essential process for plants reproducing.
“So bees are so tremendously important to us,” LaGrange said.
LaGrange said the almond industry in California depends on this pollination from bees.
According to the American Beekeeping Federation, bees contribute almost $20 million to crop production in the United States.
Wally and Carolyn Heineken of Wamego were among the 50 participants who attended Saturday’s event. Wally said he and his wife are new to beekeeping.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Wally said about coming to Saturday’s event.
Golden Prairie Honey Farms program manager Ted Maciejewski said this is the best class Golden Prairie Honey Farms has had, in terms of class participation and class flow.
“The participation was great,” he said after the event. “Everyone was asking questions.”
“It just went absolutely amazingly,” he continued.