Richard Goens said in court Tuesday that his gun accidentally discharged in the shooting death of Tanner Zamecnik.
On Tuesday, the third day of Goens’ trial, Defense Attorney Nick Heiman called Goens to the stand to tell his side of the shooting of Zamecnik, 24, on Nov. 1, 2019. Goens, 31, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution/possession of drugs.
Police say Goens shot Zamecnik during a drug deal gone bad.
During his testimony, Goens explained that he wanted a business relationship with Zamecnik for selling marijuana and that a robbery was not planned.
Goens said he talked about prices of the weed through Dylan Hitsman, who, along with his brother Jaylon Hitsman, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Zamecnik's death. Goens said he had $600 and gave it to Dylan Hitsman at some point before the incident.
Shamar Sutton Sutton, charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm, drove Goens and Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman to Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place.
Goens said he went up to Zamecnik's car after being told to come by Dylan Hitsman because they were ready to talk about the transaction.
Goens said he tapped on the driver’s window, opened the back door on the driver's side and asked what was going because it was quiet in the car. He said he was expecting conversation because he thought Dylan Hitsman and Zamecnik were friends.
Goens asked if Dylan Hitsman had seen the weed and asked about the transaction. Goens told the court that he "got a bad vibe" after asking a couple of times about the drug deal without getting any answers. Goens said he then told everyone in the car, “I need my money back or the weed I came to get.”
Goens said he pulled his gun from his waistband and put a bullet in the chamber. He said he was pointing the gun down at the floor.
Goens said his adrenaline was going by that point. He said the car quickly went into reverse, and he thought he heard Zamecnik crash into another car. Goens said at some point during the time he was thrown from the car, a bullet discharged from his weapon.
Goens said he got up from the ground, returned to Sutton’s car, and told him to take him home. Goens said because he was afraid on the way home, he disassembled the gun into pieces and threw it piece by piece out of the car window on the way back to his house in the 900 block of Moro Street.
During cross-examination, prosecuting attorney Trinity Muth used Goens’ interview transcript with Riley County Police Department Detective Jessie Ehrlich early on Nov. 2, 2019, to show what Muth said were contradictions in his previous statements.
Muth said Goens had not been telling the truth in the initial stages of his interview with Ehrlich. Muth read from the transcript that Goens initially said he had not been at the crime scene and asked what had happened.
Muth said detectives told Goens in the interview that something bad had happened and they knew his involvement, and he continued to deny what had happened. Muth pointed out Goens also said he had not had a gun since he was 21 years old.
Muth said Goens also told police during the interview that Zamecnik was setting him up.
Goens stated that he was acquaintances with the Hitsman brother and Sutton during his testimony. During cross-examination, Muth pointed out in the transcript that Goens had referenced them as friends multiple times, but he later said in the interview that they were “idiots” and “not the sharpest tools in the shed."
Jaylon Hitsman took to the witness stand for the prosecution Tuesday.
Hitsman said Goens had the gun out and pointed towards him in the front seat while Goens made demands for the marijuana. When Zamecnik put the car in reverse, Hitsman said he dove out of the car while Zamecnik was breaking and putting it into drive. Hitsman said he then heard a pop.
Judge Grant Bannister presides over the case; jury instructions and closing statements will begin Wednesday morning.