The jury heard closing arguments and began deliberation Wednesday in the trial of Richard Goens, who is accused of killing Tanner Zamecnik in 2019.
Goens, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution/possession of drugs. He allegedly shot and killed Zamecnik, 24, during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale on Nov. 1, 2019, in Manhattan. Three others — Shamar Sutton and brothers Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman — are also charged in the incident. The Hitsmans pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. Sutton faces charges including first-degree murder.
Goens took the stand Tuesday in Riley County District Court before Judge Grant Bannister, saying that his gun accidentally discharged when he was thrown from the car as Zamecnik drove away.
During his testimony, Goens said he wanted a business relationship with Zamecnik to sell marijuana. He said a robbery was not planned.
Goens said he talked about prices of the weed through Dylan Hitsman. Goens said he had $600 and gave it to Dylan Hitsman at some point before the incident.
Shamar Sutton drove Goens and Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman to Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place. Goens said he went up to Zamecnik’s car after being told to come by Dylan Hitsman because they were ready to talk about the transaction.
Goens said he tapped on the driver’s window, opened the back door on the driver’s side and asked what was going on because it was quiet in the car. He said he was expecting conversation because he thought Dylan Hitsman and Zamecnik were friends.
Goens asked if Dylan Hitsman had seen the weed and asked about the transaction. Goens told the court that he “got a bad vibe” after asking a couple of times about the drug deal and didn’t get any answers. Goens said he then told everyone in the car, “I need my money back or the weed I came to get.”
Goens said he pulled his gun from his waistband and put a bullet in the chamber. He said he was pointing the gun down at the floor.
Goens said his adrenaline was going by that point. He said the car quickly went into reverse, and he thought he heard Zamecnik crash into another car. Goens said he was thrown from the car, and at some point a bullet discharged from his weapon.
Goens said he got up from the ground, returned to Sutton’s car, and told Sutton to take him home. Goens said because he was afraid on the way home, he disassembled the gun into pieces and threw it piece by piece out of the car window on the way back to his house in the 900 block of Moro Street.
During cross-examination, deputy county attorney Trinity Muth used Goens’ interview transcript with Riley County Police Department Detective Jessie Ehrlich early on Nov. 2, 2019, to show what Muth said were contradictions in his previous statements.
Muth said Goens had not been telling the truth in the initial stages of his interview with Ehrlich. Muth read from the transcript that Goens initially said he had not been at the crime scene and asked what had happened. Muth said detectives told Goens in the interview that something bad had happened and they knew his involvement, and he continued to deny what had happened.
Goens said in his testimony that he was acquaintances with the Hitsman brothers and Sutton. During cross-examination, Muth pointed out in the transcript that Goens had referenced them as friends multiple times, but he later said in the interview that they were “idiots” and “not the sharpest tools in the shed.”
Jaylon Hitsman also took to the witness stand for the prosecution Tuesday.
Hitsman said Goens had the gun out and pointed toward him in the front seat while Goens made demands for the marijuana. Hitsman said Zamecnik put the car in reverse, and Hitsman dove out of the car while Zamecnik was braking and putting it into drive. Hitsman said he then heard a pop.
In closing arguments Wednesday, Muth talked about how two witnesses — Courtney Yowell, Zamecnik’s on-and-off girlfriend; and Jaylon Hitsman — corroborated each other’s stories during interviews with police on the night of the incident. Muth said the drug deal was a planned robbery and that Goens’ story had changed during his interviews with the police. Muth said Goens kept bringing up robbery when police had not asked about a robbery.
In his closing statements, defense attorney Nick Heiman said this is not a case of murder; it’s a case of a drug deal/transaction that ended poorly. Heiman said there was never a plan to rob Zamecnik, and Goens wanted to establish a business relationship with Zamecnik for selling marijuana. Heiman said Goens never pointed the gun at anyone and said Goens often carried his weapon with him. He said the gun went off when Goens was thrown from the car as Zamecnik drove off.
”He testified that the gun went off,” Heiman said. “The state has to prove it had to be done recklessly.”
Heiman asked, if Sutton and the Hitsman brothers were just acquaintances, why would they go along with a robbery? Heiman asked the jury to find Goens not guilty of all charges except distribution/possession with intent to distribute. The jury was still in deliberation at press time.