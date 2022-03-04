A Riley County judge has sentenced Richard Goens to life in prison for shooting and killing Tanner Zamecnik, 24, in 2019.
Riley County District Court Judge Grant Bannister on Thursday sentenced the last two defendants — Goens, 31, Manhattan, and Shamar Sutton, 41, Manhattan — involved in the Nov. 1, 2019, murder that happened during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale at Park Place Apartments in Manhattan.
In January, a jury found Goens guilty of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution/possession with intent to distribute.
Goens is eligible for parole after 25 years for his first-degree murder conviction. For the other charges, Bannister sentenced Goens to another 196 months, though the amount was capped at 142 months, just shy of 12 years. Bannister said the sentences would run consecutively, and Goens owes $19,000 in restitution to the family.
Bannister sentenced Sutton, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, to 10 years and 3 months for second-degree murder, two-and-a-half years for attempted aggravated battery and around three years for aggravated battery. Those sentences will run concurrently. The plea deal reduced Sutton’s first-degree murder charge and removed his charges of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
Sutton, who drove Goens and Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman to and from the apartments, also owes $19,000 in restitution to the Zamecnik family and Zamecnik’s former girlfriend, Courtney Yowell, who was in Tanner’s car during the incident and suffered a leg injury.
Bannister previously sentenced Dylan to 24 years and Jaylon to 15 years for their involvement after the brothers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.
Before sentencing, Jeff Adam, Sutton’s attorney, submitted a motion to bring down the sentence to 100 months for second-degree murder. Bannister denied the motion. He acknowledged Sutton’s remorse and cooperation with the courts, but he said Sutton could have taken different actions that night and set things in a different direction.
Zamecnick’s family filled the spectator box during both sentencings, which happened separately. Members of the Zamecnik’s family and Yowell spoke about how the murder has affected their lives.
Zamecnik’s mother, Sandra Zamecnik, said the family had lost so much at the hands of Goens and the pain still exists today. She said her son was supposed to be the best man at his brother’s wedding the next day.
Sandra said Goens robbed her son of his life and she told him, “I hope you lose everything you love.”
Zamecnik’s father, John Zamecnik, said the family will never be the same. “What you don’t understand is that he had a heart of gold,” John said.
John said because Goens wanted a trial, the family had to re-live the worst moment of their lives.
During Sutton’s sentencing, John said Sutton was the only one who had taken ownership of the incident and showed remorse for what happened.
Goens didn’t speak in court Thursday, but Sutton apologized to the family during his sentencing.
Sutton said he should have been more responsible for what happened and tried to change everyone’s decisions.
“I can’t imagine what you have gone through the last two years,” Sutton said. “This is one of the hardest things I’ve gone through, but nothing compares to losing a child.”