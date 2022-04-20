The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation will have its 10th annual Grow Green Match Day on Friday.
The annual fundraising drive will have 78 nonprofit funds receiving donations. The donations will go to each organization’s immediate needs, and a 50% match will go to its endowed fund with the foundation.
People can make online donations from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday on growgreenmanhattan.com or donate in-person from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Colony Square Atrium, 555 Poyntz Ave. Organizers held virtual-only events in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation also will accept check donations by mail to GMCF, P.O. Box 1127, Manhattan, KS 66505. It must be postmarked on or before Friday and must include a completed 2022 Grow Green Match Day Giving Form, which can be found on the Grow Green website.
Individual contributions ranging from $25 to $1,000 per organization will receive a local match at $.50 per $1, so a $1,000 gift can receive a $500 local match. If a donor gives a $5,000 gift split evenly between five organizations, each group is eligible to receive a $500 match.
Combined donations up to a total of $20,000 will be matched at 50%, giving a maximum of $10,000 in matching funds to any one organization.