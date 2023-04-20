Watering
Lana Oleen, a volunteer with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, talks to a resident April 22, 2022 about the Grow Green Match Day event sponsored by the Foundation. Last year marked a return to an in-person fundraiser, after two years of virtual events.

 Staff photo by AJ Dome

The community will have an opportunity to help support 95 organizations during Grow Green Match Day on Friday

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation will put on the annual event for the 11th straight year. Each donation from community members will go to an organization’s immediate needs while a 50% match will go to its endowed fund with GMCF.

