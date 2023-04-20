Lana Oleen, a volunteer with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, talks to a resident April 22, 2022 about the Grow Green Match Day event sponsored by the Foundation. Last year marked a return to an in-person fundraiser, after two years of virtual events.
The community will have an opportunity to help support 95 organizations during Grow Green Match Day on Friday
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation will put on the annual event for the 11th straight year. Each donation from community members will go to an organization’s immediate needs while a 50% match will go to its endowed fund with GMCF.
People can make online donations from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday on growgreenmanhattan.com or donate in-person from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Colony Square Atrium, 555 Poyntz Ave.
The foundation also will accept check donations by mail to GMCF, P.O. Box 1127, Manhattan, KS 66505. It must be postmarked on or before Friday and must include a completed giving form, which can be found on the Grow Green website.
Individual contributions ranging from $25 to $1,000 per organization will receive a 50% match, so a $1,000 gift can receive a $500 match. If a donor gives a $5,000 gift split evenly between five organizations, each group is eligible to receive a $500 match.
Combined donations up to $20,000 will be matched at 50%, giving a maximum of $10,000 in matching funds to an organization.
Last year, the event generated $1.3 million in individual donations for 78 organizations, plus a $423,000 match from the Phil Howe Family Foundation.