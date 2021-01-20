Two local family foundations are helping raise money to buy air-cleaning machines for Meadowlark Hills as care facilities have grappled with protecting their older residents from the coronavirus.
The Butler and Howe family foundations, both supporting organizations of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, have each pledged $50,000 to start the Meadowlark Clean Air Fund at GMCF.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that older adults are more at risk of developing severe symptoms if diagnosed with COVID-19, and care centers across the country have struggled with containing outbreaks. According to data from the COVID Tracking Project, an organization launched by The Atlantic magazine, even though less than 1% of America’s population lives in long-term care facilities, they account for 37% of coronavirus-related deaths in the country.
The Mercury first reported an outbreak at Meadowlark Hills in early December. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed an outbreak at Meadowlark in early January.
The Meadowlark Clean Air Fund aims to equip the facility with Dry Hydrogen Peroxide units to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other microbial threats, officials said. For optimal protection, they said Meadowlark requires 132 Sphere units, which cost $1,500 each. Through the campaign, the foundations promise to make a 100% match for every donation made by Jan. 31.
“Watching coronavirus sweep through elder care facilities across the nation has deeply concerned our family,” said Brenda, Mark and Sharon Butler in a statement. “As staff and residents continue to be infected in high numbers, we recognize something needs to be done to help locally. ... Our family is so happy to invest in this project; it is cost-effective and there’s proof that the technology cleans the air. Contributions to these units will provide health and safety for our Meadowlark neighbors, ensuring a future they will share with family and friends.”
People can donate online or find more information at www.mcfks.org. They also can donate in-person at the office at 555 Poyntz Ave. No. 269 but should contact staff before visiting because it is not open to the public without appointments. Questions may be directed to foundation@mcfks.org or 785-564-2121.