Prayers for safety and chants of courage for the people of Ukraine were heard from Aggieville’s Triangle Park Tuesday evening.
About 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil and walk through Aggieville and around City Park to support Ukraine amid the country’s invasion by Russian military forces. The event began with a prayer session and chants from the crowd of “Slava Ukraine, Heroyam Slava” — “glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes.”
K-State graduate student Volodymyr Kavotskyi is from Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv. The 24-year-old agronomy student said the event was successful in drawing attention to the brutality of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime.
“We want to emphasize that Putin is striking civilians, and that a lot of people are now suffering,” Kavotskyi said.
Kavotskyi said his family that remains in Kyiv is safe, but terrified. As of Tuesday, the United Nations reported that 536 civilians have died from Russian missile strikes and other attacks since the invasion began Feb. 23. More than 870,000 Ukrainians have fled the country, the highest number of European evacuees since the Balkan wars in the 1990s. Russian troops are moving into Ukraine from the north, south and east. They are facing stiff resistance from Ukrainian military forces and trained civilian defenders, while attacks continued throughout Kyiv overnight Tuesday.
A convoy of Russian tanks and combat vehicles is stalled about 20 miles north of the center of Kyiv, as invading forces struggle with food and fuel shortages. The main TV tower in Kyiv was destroyed in a missile strike that killed five people. In Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, government officials reported to the Washington Post that a police headquarters and university dormitory were both struck by missiles, with casualties at both locations.
KSU junior business administration major Yaroslav Gumennyy, 21, is from the city of Kharkiv. He said his father is okay, but he is worried about his mother.
“Kharkiv is a one-hour drive from the Russian border,” Gumennyy said. “Still Ukrainian, still not under Russians… still fighting.”
In his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said “Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy.”
Biden announced that the U.S. would ban Russian aircraft from American airspace, following similar actions taken by Canadian and European governments. The U.S. and its allies have also enacted numerous sanctions against Russia’s economy and financial system, as well as Putin himself.
K-State chemical engineering student Dmytro Lysak said it felt good to see people from a college town in Kansas support people in another country on the other side of the world.
“It gives at least some hope that everything is going to be all right,” Lysak said.
Western intelligence officials warned of a buildup of Russian troops and military equipment along the border with Ukraine as early as December. By mid-February, about 190,000 Russian troops were staged near the Ukrainian border, waiting for orders.
K-State senior internal auditor Olga Volok has lived in Manhattan since 1998. A native of Ukraine, she still has extended family members living throughout the country.
“Everybody’s… I can’t say okay, because it’s not okay really,” Volok said. “They’re as safe as they can be. They’re staying put and helping the army and territory defense forces.”
Volok said preparing for the vigil and walk helped take her mind off worrying about her family.
“You see just devastating things,” Volok said. “They’re attacking infrastructure, they’re attacking residential areas, attacking people that are just going somewhere, not posing any threats.”
Civilians in Ukraine began training with firearms to defend against Russian invaders back in January. A mandatory military service was enacted in the country for men ages 18 to 60 ahead of the invasion. (Women ages 18 and 60 are required to register for conscription).
Examples of Ukrainian people defending their homeland can be seen on social media, with videos showing Ukrainian farmers towing away crippled tanks and other military vehicles with their tractors.
Vladimir Akoyev immigrated from Russia to the U.S. in 2001 and has worked as a biochemist at K-State for ten years.
He said the Russian government is still “living in the 19th century” in terms of their mentality.
“It’s extremely primitive,” Akoyev said. “They’re living in a world where they still believe that violence is capital, and the main way of solving problems between people.”
Akoyev shared his support for Ukraine with Volok and other Ukrainians at the vigil. He said society is “literally beyond” fighting over borders, and that Russians will suffer just as much as Ukrainians because of the psychological trauma they’ve endured from their government since the Russian Revolution of 1917.
“I would say that Putin is actually worse than Lenin and Stalin,” Akoyev said, “because Lenin and Stalin could be characterized as murderers… Putin is more horrible in a psychological way because he killed a dream of building a modern society, without corruption, with opportunities for the majority of people.”
Volok and other local volunteers are organizing humanitarian aid efforts for the people of Ukraine. More information on how to help Ukraine can be found at linktr.ee/razomforukraine.