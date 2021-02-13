K-State officials were excited to discover the only known recordings of a 1968 speech at the university by Martin Luther King Jr. more than a decade ago, but the recordings essentially have been sitting around since then because of copyright issues.
University officials are now allowing The Mercury to publish clips of the speech — the first time they’ve been made available online.
The university’s lead archivist, Veronica Denison, said she wants to make recordings of the speech more accessible to the public, but K-State isn’t allowed to publish the speech in its entirety because of an agreement between the King estate and the University of Kansas Press, which published the speech in a book called “Issues 1968.”
Shorter clips of the speech, however, are available for the public to hear and are allowed to be published under fair use law. Denison said they are “awesome” to hear.
King gave the speech, which was his last at a university campus, in January of 1968 and was assassinated in April.
In the clips, listeners can hear King’s voice booming in the cavernous field house: “With this faith we will be able to speed up the day when all of God’s children all over this nation — Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics — will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, “‘Free at last! Free at Last! Thank God Almighty! We are free at last!’”
And listeners can hear the applause of the audience at the end.
Denison said William Boyer, the chairman of the campus convocation committee, arranged for King to come to the university, which included making preparations for recording the audio of the civil rights leader’s speech at Ahearn Field House on Jan. 19, 1968.
“The reason why Boyer arranged for the speech to be recorded in Ahearn Field House was because when Dr. King delivered the address, he didn’t have anything written out; he did it without notes,” Denison said.
Denison said Boyer, a political science professor, had his secretary transcribe the speech. It was included in the “Issues 1968” book featuring on-campus speeches from other notable figures in politics from the era. Denison said after Boyer finished transcribing it, he sent a copy to King encouraging any edits.
“He never heard back from Dr. King, so he went ahead and published it,” Denison said.
Denison said the story behind how the university likely lost the original recording, and came to acquire other copies of the speech, is quite interesting.
“The theory is the recording was stored in Nichols Gym, which burned down in a fire in December 1968,” Denison said. “The thinking is when the Nichols fire happened, everything in the building was destroyed, so the recording was destroyed, too.”
Denison said the trouble with fires is the lack of physical evidence confirming whether the recording was indeed burned, but she said it’s pretty likely it was lost to the ’68 blaze. Fast forward to 2010, and Denison said former KSU archivist Tony Crawford spoke to a man in Wichita named Gerald Norwood. Crawford told Norwood about the university not having a recording of King’s speech.
“That’s when Norwood said, ‘I know somebody who might have a copy,’” Denison said.
Norwood then put Crawford in contact with Galyn Besey, a researcher who studies Wichita’s Black population. According to Denison, Besey had heard King’s speech over the radio, and later called KFH Radio in Wichita for a copy. Denison said the radio station ended up sending Besey two copies.
“When Tony was put in touch with Galyn, they digitized one of the copies,” Denison said. “It’s everything … from President James McCain’s introduction for Dr. King all the way through to a question-and-answer session at the end of the speech.”
Denison said the reason the university has the digitized copies of the speech is happenstance. She said she does not know who initiated contact, but that Crawford and Besey were talking about a separate donation matter when the topic of King’s speech came up.
In addition to the audio recordings, university archives also has a typed transcription of the speech, and multiple photographs of King’s visit to campus and his conversations with McCain.
Denison said it is amazing to hear King’s voice through time.
“It’s quite powerful to listen to,” Denison said. “There were about 7,200 people in Ahearn to hear Dr. King speak, so when he ends it’s this loud applause like a minute long.”
Denison said Boyer was present for the speech, and she likes how he put the experience into words.
“He said he was mesmerized by Dr. King’s speech, and the power, and the eloquence of his message,” Denison said. “He said he called it one of the most transforming experiences of his life; that goes to show just how powerful Dr. King was and still continues to be.”
According to Denison, McCain told Boyer that King was probably one of the greatest speakers he ever witnessed.
“It gives you the chills listening to it,” Denison said.
Denison, who has held the role of university archivist since 2019, said officials from the university are working with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. estate to figure out the copyright situation and make the speech more widely accessible.
“It’s something that is part of K-State history, and it should be out there,” Denison said.